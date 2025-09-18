The New York Mets suffered another tough loss in their 2025 MLB postseason push, falling 7-4 to the San Diego Padres. But what grabbed headlines wasn’t just the result — it was Juan Soto’s powerful message to the clubhouse after the game.

SNYtv posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) showing Soto speaking candidly about the urgency needed if the club wants to keep its playoff hopes alive. The clip quickly gained traction for its blunt tone and leadership-driven intent.

“We've got to get going today, we cannot wait for tomorrow. Tomorrow's going to be too late.”

"We've got to get going today, we cannot wait for tomorrow. Tomorrow's going to be too late" Juan Soto on the sense of urgency the Mets feel right now: pic.twitter.com/XCgYz1vasB — SNY (@SNYtv) September 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Mets now sit at 78-74, barely holding onto the final NL Wild Card spot. They lead the Arizona Diamondbacks by just 1.5 games in the standings. With the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants only two games back, the Mets’ margin for error is razor-thin. The team's recent 5-10 stretch since the beginning of September has put them on edge, especially after a strong summer surge.

Article Continues Below

In the loss, the Mets led early but faltered after a fifth-inning grand slam from Manny Machado flipped momentum. Starting pitcher David Peterson gave up the decisive blast, and New York’s bullpen couldn’t recover. Despite late sparks from Pete Alonso and Francisco Alvarez, the Mets stranded too many runners in scoring position.

Soto, who has a .261 batting average with 141 hits, 41 home runs, 99 RBIs, and 115 runs scored in 150 games this season, came inches from tying the game in the seventh inning with a deep foul ball. In the ninth, he lined a 102 mph shot that was caught by Padres closer Robert Suarez — sealing the Mets’ fate.

This loss comes at a critical point in the club's playoff race. Thursday’s series finale is a must-win, with rookie Jonah Tong on the mound for the Mets against Padres right-hander Randy Vasquez. With teams like the Reds and Diamondbacks surging, every game now carries postseason implications.

What separates the moment is how the 2019 World Series champion with the Washington Nationals has stepped into a vocal leadership role. The Mets-Soto era is no longer just about numbers — it’s about presence, urgency, and postseason grit. Soto’s call for urgency could define the tone of the Mets’ postseason push down the stretch of the 2025 MLB season.