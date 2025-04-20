New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga spun another gem on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals in a 3-0 win. He, along with Clay Holmes and Tyler Megill, have formed the best rotation in baseball so far this season. The pitching staff is playing great despite injuries to the regular New York starters.

After a Saturday win in which the Mets didn't allow a single run on the scoreboard, the team's ERA is now a league-leading 2.27, according to New York Post sports columnist Jon Heyman. After an offseason that saw the Mets bring in Juan Soto, fans expected the team to rely more on their bats than their pitching. While the trio of Soto, Francisco Lindor, and Pete Alonso has played well this year, pitching has stolen the show.

Senga's gem helped New York to complete the series sweep of the Cardinals, with Saturday's win coming much easier than Friday's, which required some heroics from the Mets' star shortstop. At 14-7, New York leads the NL East, but the Philadelphia Phillies are right on their heels, trailing by only one game after beating the Miami Marlins 11-10.

Both Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas are playing catch with bullpen sessions on the horizon, but New York will be without two of their better arms for another few weeks. However, it hasn't bothered them yet this season. One of the pluses of injuries so early in the year? The team has uncovered new talent, including one of New York's rookies, Justin Hagenman.

Maintaining their elite pitching will be key for the Mets if they want to avenge their 2024 NLCS loss at the hands of the eventual World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers. However, Senga, Megill, and Holmes continue to impress, giving Carlos Mendoza and the organization hope that this might be the year.

The Mets appear to finally be putting everything together, but they will have to get through a brutal National League playoffs in order to capture a World Series.