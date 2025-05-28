The Colorado Rockies made it competitive Tuesday night, but the result was all too familiar. After briefly taking the lead in the 11th inning, Colorado fell 4-3 to the Chicago Cubs thanks to a Matt Shaw walk-off single, marking their 21st consecutive series loss — the longest in MLB history.

In the top of the 11th, Colorado scratched across a run thanks to Brenton Doyle’s RBI groundout. But the bottom half unraveled. A bloop RBI single from Michael Busch tied it, and then Shaw flared a game-winner just beyond the reach of Michael Toglia to seal another heartbreaking loss for the Rockies.

Before that, Germán Márquez delivered another encouraging outing. The right-hander went six innings, allowing just two runs on seven hits. It marked his third quality start in his last four appearances, a positive sign after posting a 12.81 ERA in April. He finished May with a 4.61 ERA and 1.24 WHIP — solid numbers amid a rocky team performance.

Colorado’s bullpen kept the Cubs off the board for four straight innings. But the offense faltered in extras. A failed bunt attempt by Adael Amador and a quick 1-2-3 inning in the 10th missed a golden chance to break the tie.

The 11th was when the dagger came.

OptaSTATS took to X, formerly known as Twitter and highlighted the painful milestone.

“The Rockies have now lost 21 consecutive series dating back to last year. That's the longest series losing streak in MLB history.”

The loss drops Colorado to 9-46 on the season and extends a brutal four-game losing streak. Even after parting ways with manager Bud Black earlier this month, the team has gone just 2-13 since the change. They were 7-33 before his departure.

The Rockies losing streak continues to define their season in what was supposed to be a developmental year for younger players. But few things are developing — outside of frustration. Next up, Tanner Gordon will take the mound as Colorado looks to avoid a sweep. With a 3-24 road record, the Rockies are desperate for anything positive.