The New York Mets made one of the biggest moves of the offseason when they signed superstar Juan Soto, beating out their cross-town rivals in the Yankees to secure his services. While the presence of Soto in the New York lineup should give the Mets an opportunity to play exciting offensive baseball on a consistent basis, it is most likely the performance of the pitching staff that will determine how well the Mets play this season. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza is hoping that he will get an excellent performance from starter Kodai Senga in 2025.

Senga is returning from an injury-plagued 2024 season that saw him make only one regular-season start. He took the mound Saturday for a live batting practice session, and the results were excellent. Senga threw free and easy, topping out with a fastball that reached 96 miles per hour. Mendoza classified Senga's performance as “effortless.”

Senga made two appearances for the Mets in the postseason last year, but he never looked comfortable. The performance on Saturday was encouraging and gave Mendoza hope that Senga could take the No. 2 spot in the New York rotation behind Sean Manaea.

“I saw a smile on his face — that’s a good sign,” Mendoza said, per the Associated Press. “It’s good. The fact that he’s facing hitters this early in camp, that’s a good sign.

“It was just effortless. I was asking for the velo with the way the ball was coming out, using all his pitches already, the delivery, everything, it looked good.”

Senga hoping to match his 2023 performance for Mets

The right-handed pitcher was solid for the Mets in the 2023 season. After making a quick adjustment to the Major Leagues after pitching in Japan, Senga made 29 starts for the Mets in a very proficient manner. He had a 12-7 record with a 2.98 earned run average. Senga displayed excellent power on the mound and the ability to put away opposing hitters. He struck out 202 batters in 166.1 innings.

Senga lacked command and control at times, as he walked 77 batters and threw a National League-worst 14 wild pitches.

The 30-year-old Senga would like to build off his 2023 performance, but the first step is building up his arm during the spring and avoiding nagging injuries. If he feels good a day after throwing batting practice, it would be a good sign for Mendoza as he attempts to manage his team's pitching staff.

The Mets are hoping that Manaea, Senga, Frankie Montas and David Peterson can become the team's primary starters this season. Clay Holmes and Paul Blackburn also have a chance to handle starting assignments for the Mets.