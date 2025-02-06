The New York Mets have finished off their free agency by bringing back Pete Alonso. His free agency was a two-year saga that featured a lot of contract offers and a bridge deal that will put these sides back at the table soon. After bringing Juan Soto in on a historic contract, David Stearns drove a tough bargain on Alonso. The deal is two years for $54 million, with a player option after his $30 million payday in 2025. He got his first baseman back but was it worth it?

Alonso has been a face of the Mets since his historic rookie season in 2018. He broke Aaron Judge's rookie home-run record with 53, won Rookie of the Year, and finished seventh in MVP voting. From there, it has been a roller coaster for Alonso but the lows are not very low. Through six years, he has 226 home runs, the third-most in franchise history. Alonso is a Queens staple but the negotiations were too far apart to land a long-term deal. That will impact each side's grade for the deal.

Without any further ado, here are the Pete Alonso-Mets grades after his two-year free agency deal.

Pete Alonso needs to go to office hours

Before the 2023 season, Alonso declined a seven-year. $154 million extension that would have kept him in Queens long term. But he decided to hit free agency, which put a lot of pressure on the two seasons between then and now. He was an All-Star in both seasons, put up a combined 80 home runs and 206 RBIs, and hit .223 but could not secure the deal.

Alonso bet on himself and was solid in the interim. But he did not have the 131 RBIs or 53 homers that he had before the offer. With all of his career highs behind him, it was easy for the Mets to think his decline was upon him. With one more year to prove it, Alonso has a chance to revive this grade. But as of now, he lost out on at least $100 million.

Pete Alonso grade: D+

David Stearns and the Mets are in a great position

The Mets gave out the biggest contract in North American sports history this offseason by paying Juan Soto. They set their free agent target, used Steve Cohen's endless bank account to get him, and are set up for a decade of competition. But fans wanted their guy back in Alonso and Stearns was able to get him back too. In his first two years as the Mets' top executive, Stearns is off to a great start.

The Mets will have plenty of first-base options available if Alonso opts out after this season. They, of course, could bring Alonso back and if the bet works it could be a big contract. But Vladimir Guerrero Jr highlights a free agency class that also includes Max Muncy and Paul Goldschmidt. They could pivot off Alonso if it does not work out, making this a smart move for a front office unsure of Alonso's long-term abilities.

Mets grade: B+

Biggest winners and losers from the Pete Alonso deal

The biggest winner of the Pete Alonso contract is Vlad Guerrero Jr. Unless Alonso takes a significant dive or gets hurt, he will opt out and try again in free agency next year. That means the Mets will need a first baseman when Guerrero hits free agency at 26 years old. Having the richest owner bidding for your services can only help your free agency, just ask Juan Soto and his $765 million.

Alonso is a big loser of this deal for now, with a potential $120 million left on the table because of his contract choices. If he hits it big next year, then he will have won this whole saga. But for now, he is a loser with a lot to prove. His agent, Scott Boras, is a loser of the deal because of an emerging trend from his clients. Alonso joins Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery as Boras clients looking for a long-term deal who signed a short-term one. It has worked to varying degrees so far.

Mets fans are a big winner, as they got a fan favorite back in Blue and Orange for at least one more year. His iconic homers against the Brewers and Phillies last October helped cement his legacy as a Queens legend and that will continue in 2025.