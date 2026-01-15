The New York Mets continue navigating a complicated offseason as roster construction and defensive concerns intersect with their reported pursuit of Kyle Tucker. While the organization is clearly targeting elite offensive production, recent comments from president of baseball operations David Stearns raise questions about whether that strategy truly addresses the team’s most pressing weakness.

Stearns openly acknowledged league-wide criticism following the 2025 season, particularly surrounding New York’s defense. In an article published by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, he shared how the GM said rival executives and coaches viewed the Mets’ roster.

“Your defense wasn’t close to good enough.”

Stearns agreed. The admission complicates the Mets’ reported interest in Tucker. According to The Athletic’s Will Sammon and FanSided’s Robert Murray, New York has discussed a short-term deal ranging from $40 to $47 million per season, with some projections nearing $50 million annually. The potential commitment signals urgency, but it does not directly address the defensive shortcomings Stearns identified.

Tucker would unquestionably upgrade the lineup. He offers left-handed power, on-base ability, postseason experience, and a Gold Glove on his resume. However, his defensive profile has shifted recently. While Tucker won the award in 2022, his advanced metrics have trended downward. In 2025, Outs Above Average graded him below former Met Brandon Nimmo, while Juan Soto ranked as the worst defensive right fielder in baseball under the same metric.

This situation creates a positional dilemma. With Soto already locked into a premium contract, adding Tucker would likely force one of them into left field. The alignment could result in one of the league’s least efficient defensive outfields, contradicting Stearns’ emphasis on run prevention.

Although many people believe that Cody Bellinger is a better defensive fit and a more adaptable alignment option, New York has been hesitant to accept his long-term asking price. Despite the defensive tradeoff, Tucker's short-term appeal seems to be what the Mets are interested in.

As the left fielder approaches his 29th birthday, the decision carries broader implications. Whether the Mets address their acknowledged defensive issues or double down on offense will help define the direction of Stearns’ roster vision entering 2026.