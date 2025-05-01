The New York Mets are now left without a single left-handed reliever in their bullpen after Danny Young was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a sprained elbow—an injury that could require Tommy John surgery. The timing couldn’t be worse for the Mets, who just days earlier lost top southpaw A.J. Minter to a significant lat strain that may also require season-ending surgery.

“It’s unfortunate,” Young said following the Mets’ 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks. “Obviously, Mint [Minter], he’s a big piece for us. And then Mint goes down and then I obviously want to pick up that slack, and that’s just the situation we’re in now.”

Manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed that surgery is “on the table” for Young, who is seeking multiple medical opinions before making a decision. “It’s real early,” Young said. “You never really want to assume the worst…we’re going to try everything we can.”

Imaging revealed ligament damage in Young’s elbow after he reported abnormal soreness and recovery issues between outings. The 31-year-old lefty had posted a 4.32 ERA across 10 appearances this season, with a promising 13:3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 8⅓ innings.

Mets bullpen in shambles after latest injuries

Minter, who signed a two-year, $22 million deal in the offseason, had emerged as the Mets’ primary high-leverage lefty option. He owned a sparkling 1.64 ERA over 11 innings before suffering his lat injury. Mendoza said Minter underwent a second MRI and will decide within days whether to pursue surgery or attempt a rehab route that could allow for a late-season return.

With Young and Minter both sidelined, the Mets turned to veteran right-hander Chris Devenski to fill Young’s roster spot. Left-hander Brandon Waddell, who tossed scoreless bulk innings in a recent spot outing, was optioned shortly after and may not be considered a long-term bullpen option.

As it stands, the Mets’ bullpen is entirely composed of right-handed arms. While Mendoza insists that matchup issues can be managed, losing both lefties severely impacts bullpen flexibility. “It doesn’t necessarily have to be a left-handed pitcher,” Mendoza said. “We got righties who we feel comfortable with facing lefties…guys will continue to get opportunities, and they will step up.”

Internal options remain limited. Anthony Gose (2.61 ERA at Triple-A Syracuse) and Génesis Cabrera are the only lefty relievers available in the minors, though both come with control concerns. Recently re-signed Brooks Raley is months away from returning as he recovers from Tommy John surgery and is on the 60-day IL.

With few viable trade targets available early in the season, the Mets may have to rely on bullpen creativity and improved health to weather the storm. For now, though, they find themselves navigating a lefty-less bullpen — a rare and risky proposition in today’s matchup-driven game.