The one thing that can bring MLB players together is looking at ESPN rankings of their fellow confidants around the league. Well, ESPN recently released their rankings, and there were many questions about certain players being placed where they are. One of those players was New York Mets' Juan Soto, who was ranked No. 8 on the list. Apparently, that was too low for a few players, and they expressed that with some not-so-kind words.

“Are you f—-ing kidding?” one of the players asked, via ESPN's Buster Olney.

There's no doubt that Soto is one of the better baseball players in the league today, and though No. 8 seems to be a major compliment, some think that he should be ranked higher.

If Soto heard about the ranking, he may have felt slighted as well, and that should add more fuel to his fire as he tries to make things happen with his new team.

Juan Soto looking to have much success with Mets

After being on four teams in four years, Juan Soto has some stability with the Mets after signing a 15-year deal with them in the offseason. The goal is obviously to win with the Mets, but Soto knows that he has time to build a bright future with them as well.

“I have 15 years [with the Mets]. Definitely, we want to win now. That’s the mindset, but we have a long time to build something special,” Soto told Ken Rosenthal via FOX Sports: MLB on X, formerly Twitter.

“It’s a different feeling. It’s a different mindset. You’re not only thinking of what is going to happen this year, you’re really thinking a long way. And I feel like that’s a different thing from what I was going through the last couple years,” Soto continued.

Soto has played for the Mets so far to start the season, and they're currently 3-3 after a win against the Miami Marlins. Soto will no doubt be a major part of how successful the Mets are this season, and he's played in the biggest stage of them all, so he knows what it takes to get there.