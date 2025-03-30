The New York Mets won the Juan Soto sweepstakes this offseason, signing the star right fielder to a massive 15-year, $765 million contract in free agency. The long-term deal has changed Soto’s thought process about winning a championship after shorter stints with the San Diego Padres and the New York Yankees.

“I have 15 years [with the Mets]. Definitely, we want to win now. That’s the mindset, but we have a long time to build something special,” Soto told Ken Rosenthal via FOX Sports: MLB on X.

“It’s a different feeling. It’s a different mindset. You’re not only thinking of what is going to happen this year, you’re really thinking a long way. And I feel like that’s a different thing from what I was going through the last couple years,” he added.

Juan Soto is with the Mets for the long haul

Soto has hit the ground running with the Mets, getting a base hit after just two pitches in his debut with the team. However, New York would go on to lose that game with Soto making the final out on Opening Day.

He then belted his first home run of the year in the Mets’ second game of the 2025 campaign, helping lead the team to a 3-1 win over the Houston Astros.

Last offseason, Soto was traded to the New York Yankees. He helped the team reach its first World Series since 2009 with a strong year. Soto had 41 home runs, 31 doubles, 109 RBI and a league-leading 128 runs scored while posting a 178 OPS+ and 7.9 bWAR. He made his fourth-career All-Star Game, won his fifth Silver Slugger Award and finished third in AL MVP voting.

The Mets are hoping that Soto can have a similar impact on their team in his age-26 season. For his part, Soto is enjoying the duration of his contract. After playing for four teams in four years, the former batting title winner appreciates the security of a 15-year deal on a team that has no intention of moving him.

Soto has spoken about feeling at ease knowing where he’s going to spend the majority of his baseball career. That sense of comfort could only help the player’s production as the Mets look to build a consistent contender for years to come.