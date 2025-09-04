The New York Mets are in the middle of a decent stretch. Carlos Mendoza's team is 6-4 over its last ten games heading into a weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds. However, the Mets' bullpen has become a problem, especially when it comes to Ryan Helsley. New York decided to bring in some more backup, claiming former Atlanta Braves reliever Wander Suero off of waivers.

Suero is in his seventh season in Major League Baseball. However, the veteran reliever has not stuck with a team for more than a year since 2021. He appeared in five games for the Braves before the team sent him to the waiver wire in late August. He did not last long on the open market though. According to New York's social media page, the team jumped on the chance to bring him in.

Suero joins a bullpen headlined by Edwin Diaz and Helsley. Mendoza's staff has done a good job of securing wins in close games throughout the regular season. However, the Mets have some big questions left to answer when it comes to the pitching in late inning scenarios. New York has made multiple pitching moves over the past couple of weeks to try and find an answer.

Diaz remains Mendoza's top option in the ninth inning. Despite struggling since arriving from the St. Louis Cardinals, Helsley is the primary setup man in front of him. However, the Mets turn to a mixed group of relievers as they try to find ones that can hold leads given to them by the starting rotation. New York hopes that Suero can be that kind of player for them down the stretch.

The Mets have found exciting young pitchers like Nolan McLean and others. However, sliding one more competent reliever into the bullpen could be what takes New York over the top in World Series contention.