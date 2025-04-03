The New York Mets reportedly added pitching depth on Thursday. According to Robert Murray of FanSided, the Mets and pitcher Jose Marte are in agreement on a two-year minor league deal.

It is worth mentioning that Marte underwent shoulder surgery last season. He is still recovering from the surgery, which is something Murray included in the reporting.

The Mets seem to view Marte as a pitcher who can impact the ball club next year or possibly even later this season. It is a minor league contract, but Marte could receive an MLB opportunity once he returns from injury. The Mets have World Series aspirations and extra pitching depth certainly won't hurt as they hope to achieve their goal.

Marte most recently pitched with the Los Angeles Angels. He played in Anaheim from 2021-2024, recording a 5.56 ERA along the way. Although that number is not exactly ideal, Marte impressed across 14 appearances in 2024. He ultimately pitched to a stellar 2.33 ERA across those 14 outings out of the Angels' bullpen.

Marte could become a reliable reliever once he returns from his shoulder surgery recovery.

The Mets have endured a mediocre start to the '24 season. New York has World Series aspirations as mentioned, but they are still trying to find their rhythm early in the campaign. The good news is that the Mets have plenty of time to turn things around.

Competing in the National League East will be a challenge, though. The Philadelphia Phillies are playing well. Although the Atlanta Braves are off to an atrocious 0-7 start, they feature the potential to get back on track. Meanwhile, the Washington Nationals could make things interesting as their rebuild continues.

The Mets, currently 3-3 overall, will attempt to climb over the .500 mark in a matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 PM EST in New York.