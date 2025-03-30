Francisco Lindor is coming off a remarkable season in which he led the New York Mets on an unexpected playoff run that ended in the NLCS. Now paired with superstar right fielder Juan Soto, the Mets are expected to be legitimate World Series contenders in 2025. But so far Lindor has struggled at the plate.

New York lost the rubber game of its season opening series against the Houston Astros on Saturday and Lindor was asked about his slow start.

“I’ve got to do a way better job to be on base and to make things happen. And I think once I do that then the offense is going to continue to get better. I feel like the guys had quality at-bats the whole entire weekend,” Lidor explained, per SNY on X.

Francisco Lindor is the key to the Mets success

The four-time All-Star is still looking for his first hit of the young season as he’s now 0–11 after three games. In 2024, Lidor had his best year as a Met. He had 33 home runs, 39 doubles, 91 RBI and 107 runs scored with an OPS+ of 138 and 6.9 bWAR.

Lindor helped lead a resurgent Mets club to the playoffs with a red-hot second half as the team reached the National League Championship Series before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2. He won his fourth Silver Slugger Award and finished second in NL MVP voting.

This season, the Mets boast an intimidating lineup after adding Soto and re-signing Pete Alonso in free agency. Lindor continues to lead off and should be an extremely valuable table-setter with those big bats behind him once he returns to form.

Soto is off to a strong start with his new team. After signing a 15-year, $765 million contract, he picked up his first hit in his Mets debut and already clubbed his first home run of the season.

Soto revealed the team’s World Series aspirations for this season. However, he’s enjoying the security of his lengthy deal with New York, which he believes will allow the team to “build something special.”

But for the Mets to be at their best, Lindor must start contributing. The team heads to Miami to play the Marlins on Monday.