Justin Hagenman spent seven years bouncing around in the minor leagues before Carlos Mendoza and the New York Mets called him up. He made his debut against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, and the pitcher reflected on his journey to the majors, including signing with David Stearns and New York this winter.

“You just realize how bad you want it,” Hagenman said about his mindset while in the minor leagues.

The 28-year-old rookie received praise from Mendoza after giving up just one run across 3.1 innings in Wednesday's bullpen game.

“He gave us what we asked him for,” the Mets manager said about Hagenman's performance.

The Mets' rookie is one of many offseason additions for Stearns, who offered him a split deal this winter. Hagenman has impressed with the Syracuse Mets and is holding his own in the majors.

“I don’t think there were a lot of adjustments that needed to be made,” Stearns said about the rookie pitcher. “He just needed an opportunity.”

Mendoza and Stearns are leading the Mets to a good start to the season. New York leads the NL East so far, fighting off the Philadelphia Phillies.

Hangenman playing well for the Mets is a good sign for Mendoza as he deals with an injured rotation. Starters Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas are on the IL, along with second baseman Jeff McNeil.

However, New York has navigated the injuries well so far. Looking ahead, Hagenman is a name to watch. For now, though, he is trying to enjoy the moment and stay ready for whatever comes next.

“You never know if this is a one-time opportunity,” the pitcher said about his debut.

The rookie pitcher hopes that Mendoza, Stearns, and the rest of Mets management is impressed and will keep him around. If he stays with the Mets, they will have another arm to rely on moving forward.