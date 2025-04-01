The New York Mets have been without Sean Manaea in the rotation so far as the veteran pitcher is dealing with an injury. There was hope he'd be ready to go soon but reports indicate that Manaea experienced a set back that has elongated his injury status.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza stated that Sean Manaea had discomfort in his oblique, according to SNYtv. Mendoza claims the 33-year-old pitcher will not throw for two weeks and will remain on the injured list.

“No, [Manaea's] not gonna throw. He experienced some discomfort a couple of days ago while he was starting to ramp up. We took an MRI again and showed information. So, he got a PRP injection yesterday. So, he's not throwing for two weeks now.”

Carlos Mendoza says Sean Manaea experienced discomfort while ramping up and an MRI revealed inflammation in his oblique and he received a PRP injection. He will be shut down for two weeks.

It's a tough development for a Mets team trying to get their pitching rotation healthy again. Manaea originally suffered an oblique strain in early February which prevented him from playing in any spring training games. Sean Manaea was able to throw by March 10 during spring training and was in line to be placed on the active roster soon.

Instead, the Mets will be without Sean Manaea for several more weeks. Once these next two weeks are up, the team will likely continue monitoring the veteran pitcher and have him practice simulated games. There's a chance New York sends him on assignment to play Triple-A ball before he is officially placed on the active roster.

Manaea signed a three-year, $75 million contract with the Mets in the offseason after playing for the team last season on a one-year deal. He ended the 2024 campaign with a 3.47 ERA and 1.084 WHIP while recording 184 strikeouts through 181.2 innings played.

With Sean Manaea still dealing with injury, we shouldn't expect to see him on the mound for the Mets until late April or mid-May. In the meantime, New York will utilize a pitching rotation consisting of Clay Holmes, Tylor Megill, Griffin Canning, David Peterson, and Kodai Senga.