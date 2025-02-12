The New York Mets have made another move through free agency, bringing back right-handed relief pitcher Drew Smith. The 31-year-old reliever from Dallas has spent the entirety of his seven-year career with the Mets.

“Drew Smith has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Mets, per source. The deal includes a club option for 2026,” Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported via Twitter/X.

Smith is recovering from Tommy John surgery, and a potential return date for him has not been announced at this time. He appeared in 19 games throughout the 2024 season. In 17.2 innings on the mound, Smith finished with a 3.06 ERA, a 1.53 WHIP, two saves, six holds and struck out 23 batters while walking nine.

Since making his Major League debut in 2018, Smith has appeared in 192 games and tossed 196.1 innings. He has recorded a 3.48 ERA, a 1.28 WHIP, five saves, 39 holds and has struck out 202 batters while walking 77 throughout his six seasons.

The Mets' spring training slate begins with the Houston Astros on Feb. 22.

What does Drew Smith think of remaining a Met?

Smith is one of the longest-tenured members of the New York Mets' clubhouse, making him a well-respected member of the club. This made bringing him back a priority, according to manager Carlos Mendoza.

“Great guy, you know, and he’s the guy that, when healthy, takes the ball,” Mendoza said via NJ.com. “It’s sad that he went down the way he went down (last year), but it means a lot to the guys in the locker room. So, yeah, again, this is a guy that takes the baseball, gives you multiple innings, gives you high leverage innings. It doesn’t matter. He’s a gamer.”

Smith is excited about the opportunity to remain with the club he has been a part of for the entirety of his Major League career.

“I’ve been with the Mets for a long time and I love this organization, they’ve done a lot for me,” Smith said. “Obviously, going into free agency, it’s a tough time for this to happen. It’s never a good time for it to happen, but this really stings.”

Whether or not Smith pitches in 2025 remains to be seen, but he will be expected to have a role in the Mets' clubhouse, given his status as a leader on the team. The Mets will be looking to make a run in the postseason in 2025 and end their World Series Championship drought.