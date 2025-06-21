The New York Mets are in desperate need of help in their starting rotation. Kodai Senga's hamstring injury was a tough blow to the Mets' pitching staff earlier this month. However, New York's manager will get veteran starter Frankie Montas back on the mound as soon as next week.

Montas joined the Mets this offseason on a $34 million deal. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury that delayed his debut for months. After a long road back to the pitching mound, the 32-year-old is ready to join the starting rotation.

According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, Montas will make his Mets debut against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. His return will not make up for the loss of Senga, but it is a big boost for Mendoza.

The Mets kicked off a weekend series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. If they win two of their three matchups, New York will reclaim the lead in the National League East. Montas won't be able to impact that series, but getting him back for a series against Atlanta is big.

Mendoza was excited to add Montas to his starting rotation, but he hopes that the former Milwaukee Brewer has a bounce back season in 2025. The righty went 7-11 last season with an ERA of 4.84. Those numbers will not hold up in a division as talented as the NL East.

While he will be thrust into a big role when he comes back, Montas will not have to deal with as much pressure once Senga returns. At best, Montas will be the fourth pitcher in Mendoza's rotation. Depending on what the Mets do at the trade deadline, he could even transition into the New York bullpen as the playoffs begin.

Regardless of the role Montas will serve in the postseason, getting him back next week could revitalize his team. The Mets have had their fair share of ups and downs throughout the season. Mendoza has done a good job of navigating those obstacles and keeping his team competitive. He even got New York superstar Juan Soto to re-evaluate his level of effort, and it has paid dividends.

With an offense spearheaded by Soto, Pete Alonso, and Francisco Lindor, the Mets are a dangerous playoff opponent. If Montas can give them something close to what he did with the Athletics in 2021, their pitching could take another step forward.

Mendoza will get to see exactly what the ten-year pro can give him against Atlanta.