As Major League Baseball shifts toward preseason evaluations, the New York Mets’ long-term outlook is increasingly centered on one name, Nolan McLean.

The Mets’ right-hander continued his rapid ascent after ranking sixth overall on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list entering the 2026 season. Released on just Friday, the list places McLean as the highest-ranked active Major League pitcher among the top prospects.

The ranking and the right-hander’s prospect profile reflect McLean’s breakout 2025 season in Queens. After dominating the upper minor leagues, he made his Major League debut on August 16 against Seattle, delivering 5.1 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts. The performance showcased a level of poise and command typically associated with established rotation arms.

McLean went on to make eight starts during the 2025 Major League season, finishing with a stellar 5–1 record and a 2.06 ERA across 48 innings tossed. He fanned 57 batters while consistently limiting hard contact, becoming the first pitcher in franchise history to win each of his first four career starts.

Because he logged fewer than 50 innings, the young right-handed pitcher will retain rookie eligibility headed into the upcoming season. That distinction places him among the early favorites for National League Rookie of the Year, while solidifying his role in the Mets’ long-term pitching plans.

His rise accelerated after the organization committed to him as a full-time pitcher late in 2024. Previously a two-way standout at Oklahoma State, McLean’s singular focus on pitching unlocked advanced command to complement his premium raw stuff.

The rookie's arsenal ranks among the most electric in baseball. He features a mid-90s fastball with heavy sink, an elite sweeper with sharp horizontal movement, and a high-spin curveball exceeding 3,200 RPM. Opposing hitters have struggled to square him up.

Entering 2026, McLean projects as a top-of-the-rotation presence. Paired with Freddy Peralta, the Mets appear positioned to field one of the National League’s most dynamic pitching tandems.

What began as a late-summer audition has quickly evolved into a cornerstone role, with McLean now central to New York’s pursuit of sustained contention.