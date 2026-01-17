The New York Mets made a splash in free agency by signing Bo Bichette on a three-year, $126 million contract. Upon acquiring the star infielder, it appears that one Insider believes the club should now pursue and steal Cody Bellinger away from the New York Yankees.

During a segment on the MLB Network, former catcher Anthony Recker urged the franchise to sign the 30-year-old first baseman/outfielder. Recker admits the Yankees likely need Bellinger more than the Mets, but believes Steve Cohen could pull it off.

“I do think the Yankees probably need [Bellinger] more. I think he's going to end up a Met. I do. I really do,” said Recker. “I love that fit… Again, I don't want to call it a knee-jerk reaction to Bo Bichette, but I think that will continue. Remember after the Mets signed Juan Soto last year? Then the Yankees all of a sudden went one, two, three and signed three straight [including] Devin Williams?… It just feels like we're setting the Mets up for that right now. They go out and get Bichette, and then it's gonna be, boom, ‘You know what? What the heck, we need to compete at the highest level in the NL. Let's go get us, Bellinger, too.'”

Cody Bellinger opted out of his three-year, $80 million contract with the Yankees. He is free to sign with any team that offers him a deal he likes. It's said that the two-time All-Star is seeking a seven-year deal.

In his lone season with the Yankees, Bellinger proved to be a reliable option at the plate. Some of his numbers jumped up in comparison to recent years, which bodes well for his chances to sign a contract he desires this offseason. The nine-year veteran ended the 2025 season with a .272 batting average and .334 OBP while recording 160 hits, 29 home runs, and 98 RBIs.