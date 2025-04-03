Pete Alonso struggled during this first series of the season for the New York Mets, but he is starting to heat up during their current series against the Miami Marlins. Alonso hit a grand slam in Monday's game, and he hit a massive three-run shot to tie the game on Wednesday in the eighth inning.

The Marlins went up 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning on Wednesday against the Mets, and it looked like they were in great position to get a win. Pete Alonso had other plans, however, and the game went to extra innings because of it.

It was a big home run, but some Marlins fans thought that Alonso took things too far with his celebration.

“Bro is bat flipping a tying HR vs the marlins in game 4/162 🤡🫵🤡🫵 alonso is the EASIEST player to hate,” one fan said on social media.

Other Marlins fans are wondering why the team was even pitching to Alonso in the first place.

“Why won’t the Marlins just pitch around or walk Pete Alonso? He’s there only good hitter right now #MarlinsBeisbol,” the fan wrote.

The bases would've been loaded and the winning run would've been at the plate, but walking Alonso could've saved the game.

“Honestly I would’ve walked his a** and loaded the bases,” another fan said. “The deeper in the count or more pitches Alonso sees the better that guy locks in and then s**t like that happens.”

Some Marlins fans were upset with the pitch selection from Calvin Faucher, who gave up the homer to Alonso.

“Bros throwing fastballs down the middle to Pete Alonso,” a fan said. “What a clown.”

Are the Marlins ever going to learn from their mistakes against Pete Alonso? Miami fans have seen this happen before.

“The Marlins throw the same pitches to Pete Alonso in the same spot & he continues to hit it out lmao,” one fan posted. “Stupid a** baseball team.”

It seems like the situation could've been avoided, but Mets fans will take it!

“I love it more when the pitcher gives Alonso a break,” one fan wrote. “First pitch low and away slider. Swing and miss. Second pitch. Low and away slider. Swing and miss. Great idea!!!! Throw him a fastball where he can extend his arms. Good job Pete. Ridiculous Marlins.”

The Mets were down by three runs late, but they came back to tie it thanks to the Pete Alonso homer. Now, both times are fighting for a victory in extra innings.