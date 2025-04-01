The New York Mets picked up a nice road win against the Miami Marlins on Monday. The Marlins got off to a good start as they took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but a seven-run fifth inning from the Mets ended up being the difference in the game. The Mets won 10-4, and perhaps the biggest part of the game was when Pete Alonso hit a grand slam. Alonso hasn't looked great at the plate to start the season, so that was a sight to sore eyes for Mets fans.

Coming into this game, Pete Alonso was hitting .111 through three games. It was too early to panic, but it was still great to see him put together a complete performance on Monday. Alonso had two hits and four RBIs. He is now hitting .231.

Fans of other teams are wishing that they picked up Alonso during the offseason after his big performance against the Marlins.

“If only the @mariners added Pete Alonso in the offseason,” one fan said. “With 1 at bat he has done more for his team in 2025 than both Rowdy and Salona with 10+ more at bats combined.”

Alonso is showing that he is worth the money.

“That’s why you pay Pete Alonso,” another social media user said. “That’s why you make him the highest paid first basemen in baseball. In addition, my opinion, the same reason why you’d want Pete Alonso to be your cleanup hitter — to clean up the bases.”

Even the fans that are critical of Alonso know that he delivered on Monday.

“I am usually Pete’s hardest critic but tonight I will give him credit 👏 well done Alonso,” a fan said.

After a rough first series, Pete Alonso is starting to look like the version of himself that we saw last year during the playoffs. He can lack consistency, but he also has delivered in some big moments for the Mets.