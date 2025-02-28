The New York Mets had a very eventful offseason. Their big splash was Juan Soto, who signed the richest contract in North American sports history. But fan favorite Pete Alonso was a free agent as well and the negotiations were grueling. Alonso spoke with Erik Kratz from Foul Territory about his free agency process and the final meeting with Mets GM David Stearns and owner Steve Cohen.

“Previously, I never really got a look behind the curtain or necessarily a full understanding of the in-depth philosophies, the vision for the future,” Alonso said. He continued, “I think it was just discussing everything, the full vision, over not just this year but the next couple of years.”

“I just wanted to have a mastery and understanding of it all and to get on the same page as David…to get that in-depth conversation with David and just visions for the future,” the Mets' slugger said. “I think that was very important for me. I'm stoked to be back and I think we're going to do great things.”

The negotiations between the Mets and Alonso were far from perfect, as Steve Cohen said they were more difficult than Soto's, but it got done in the end. His two-year deal does have a player option after 2025, so they could be back at the negotiation table soon.

Alonso's offensive numbers slipped slightly in 2024, as 34 homers and 88 RBIs were both his lowest in any 162-game season. But his playoff power against the Brewers and Phillies made it nearly impossible for the Mets to let him go. While he did not get the long-term deal he was looking for, he did get a peak behind the curtain that convinced him to come back.