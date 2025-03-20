The New York Mets have high expectations this season. After a run to the NLCS last year, they added Juan Soto to a stellar lineup that should compete for the pennant. Last year, the Mets started the playoffs by beating the Milwaukee Brewers on Pete Alonso's game-winning homer off of Devin Williams. MLB.com's Anthony DiComo showed him the clip and got him to react.

“He’s going to go down with his strength,” Alonso said of Williams' last pitch. “This is the thing — everyone, at the end of the day, is always going to use their best stuff. When you think of Devin Williams, you think of his changeup.”

Oh my God. Pete Alonso just hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the ninth inning off Devin Williams. Pete Alonso has his Mets moment. Wow. Just wow. pic.twitter.com/WfVyxktAL4 — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) October 4, 2024

Heading into the pitch, he says, “I know everything. I know how he’s going to miss. I know how he’s going to get me out. And then here it is, the changeup for a strike. It shows up in the window, same window as it did in the first pitch. Boom,” Alonso said, finishing a pitch-by-pitch breakdown of his most iconic at bat.

The Mets finished off the Brewers in the bottom of the ninth inning in Game 3 and moved onto the NLDS. They faced the Phillies there, where Francisco Lindor hit a series-deciding grand slam in Game 4. The Mets struggled in the NLCS, just like everyone did against the Dodgers after they went down to the Padres.

Alonso endured through a long free agency this winter, not getting the contract he wanted but stayed with the Mets. His two-year deal features an opt-out after this season. It could be his last year in Queens, especially if Vladimir Guerrero Jr becomes available.

Alonso will always be remembered for his home run off of Williams but can make even better Mets moments this season. Williams is now on the Yankees, so a repeat in the Subway Series would be a big hit among fans.