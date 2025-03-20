The New York Mets have high expectations this season. After a run to the NLCS last year, they added Juan Soto to a stellar lineup that should compete for the pennant. Last year, the Mets started the playoffs by beating the Milwaukee Brewers on Pete Alonso's game-winning homer off of Devin Williams. MLB.com's Anthony DiComo showed him the clip and got him to react.

“He’s going to go down with his strength,” Alonso said of Williams' last pitch. “This is the thing — everyone, at the end of the day, is always going to use their best stuff. When you think of Devin Williams, you think of his changeup.”

Heading into the pitch, he says, “I know everything. I know how he’s going to miss. I know how he’s going to get me out. And then here it is, the changeup for a strike. It shows up in the window, same window as it did in the first pitch. Boom,” Alonso said, finishing a pitch-by-pitch breakdown of his most iconic at bat.

Related NewsArticle continues below
David Stearns standing next to Steve Cohen with money falling and question marks around them both
Rival execs predict ‘active’ Mets front office thanks to ‘dangerous’ truth
New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns and Clay Holmes in a Mets uniform as the mets landed holmes as a free agent.
MLB rumors: How Mets ‘frustrated at least 1 other team’ by signing ex-Yankees All-Star
Carlos Mendoza, Griffin Canning, Paul Blackburn, Tylor Megill in Mets uniforms
Carlos Mendoza reveals roster strategy Mets are ‘considering’

The Mets finished off the Brewers in the bottom of the ninth inning in Game 3 and moved onto the NLDS. They faced the Phillies there, where Francisco Lindor hit a series-deciding grand slam in Game 4. The Mets struggled in the NLCS, just like everyone did against the Dodgers after they went down to the Padres.

Alonso endured through a long free agency this winter, not getting the contract he wanted but stayed with the Mets. His two-year deal features an opt-out after this season. It could be his last year in Queens, especially if Vladimir Guerrero Jr becomes available.

Alonso will always be remembered for his home run off of Williams but can make even better Mets moments this season. Williams is now on the Yankees, so a repeat in the Subway Series would be a big hit among fans.