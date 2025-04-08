The New York Mets earned a 10-5 win against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. Pete Alonso led the Mets with two hits and four RBI to go along with a run scored. One of his two hits came with the bases loaded, as the Miami Marlins had just walked Juan Soto to face him. Did the Marlins' decision give Alonso any extra motivation at the plate?

“No… I just wanted to get a pitch to hit,” Alonso said after the game, via SNY. “Thankfully I got one where I was looking and I was able to capitalize.”

The Mets signed Soto to a $765 million contract in free agency. He is arguably the best pure hitter in the sport. Alonso is one of the best right-handed power hitters in the game, however.

The Mets re-signed Alonso to a $54 million contract this past offseason. Sure, he is not making Juan Soto money, but walking the outfielder to face Alonso was still risky. Alonso said the move did not give him any added motivation, but he certainly made the Marlins pay nonetheless.

Video via SNY:

BASES CLEARING DOUBLE FOR PETE ALONSO. 💪 pic.twitter.com/xsehzKkf5S — SNY (@SNYtv) April 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Mets improved to 8-3 with the victory. Alonso addressed the team's hot start in his postgame interview on SNY.

“I mean, we've just been playing great team baseball,” the slugger said. “We've been having great at-bats… I mean, good Lord, our pitchers are throwing the ball really well, defense is playing well… This is really good team baseball. It's really exciting.”

The ball club will try to maintain its moment in a Wednesday afternoon series finale in New York against the Marlins. New York will then begin a six-game road trip on Friday against the Athletics in Sacramento. The first three games of the trip will be in Sacramento before the Mets travel to Minnesota to play the Twins.