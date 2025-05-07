The New York Mets are off to a blistering start to the 2025 MLB season thanks to Pete Alonso. As Juan Soto has found his bearings in Queens, Alonso started the year on a heater. Entering Monday's action, he leads the National League with 45 hits and 13 doubles. Alonso spoke with MLB Network about his contract negotiations with the Mets and his hot start.

“I'm sure it was a soap opera for everyone else, but for me, it actually worked out perfectly,” Alonso said. When asked if that was because he stayed with the Mets or he got the deal he wanted, Alonso responded, “It was both. I mean, for me, the ultimate priority was going to a winning organization, and that momentum that we carried in the postseason was absolutely electric. The guys in the clubhouse are some of my dear friends. This organization has believed in me since I was drafted as a 21-year-old kid…and they wanted me back. They wanted more.”

The Mets and Alonso were embroiled in contract discussions deep into the offseason. Owner Steve Cohen said that Alonso's negotiations were harder than Soto's before the deal was signed. The first baseman is on a two-year contract that has a player option after this season.

The Mets and Alonso could be back at the negotiating table this offseason if his offense continues like this. If he takes the option, the Mets would owe him $24 million. Alonso would likely want that salary annually over a long-term deal, despite being 31 years old. Considering his hot start, it's something the Mets should prepare for. But considering he wants to be with a winning organization, he may take the hometown discount.

The Mets continue their series against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night after taking the first game.