After committing hundreds of millions of dollars to his team in the offseason, New York Mets owner Steve Cohen woke up Monday with his club on the outside looking in at the 2025 MLB Postseason.

Despite signing superstar Juan Soto to the biggest contract in professional sports history and bringing back fan favorite Pete Alonso in the offseason, the Mets stumbled down the stretch. They were 45-24 on June 12 but played 17 games under .500 the rest of the way. All Cohen could do on Monday is apologize.

“Mets fans everywhere. I owe you an apology,” Cohen wrote via X. “You did your part by showing up and supporting the team. We didn’t do our part. We will do a post-mortem and figure out the obvious and less obvious reasons why the team didn’t perform up to your and my expectations.”

Cohen added that he knows Mets fans feel burned by a team that entered the season with sky-high expectations.

“We are all feeling raw emotions today,” he continued. “I know how much time and effort you have put into this team. The result was unacceptable. Your emotions tell me how much you care and continues to motivate the organization to do better. Thank You to the best fans in sports.”

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza also took responsibility, telling The Athletic that he needs to re-examine his approach.

“I take responsibility. It starts with me,” he said. “I’ve got to take a long look at how I need to get better.”

As one Mets player told the outlet, this year's team had more talent than last year's — and the 2024 Mets went all the way to the NLCS.

“We were a better team, talent-wise, this year than we were last year,” the unnamed player said. “Everyone will always compare this year versus last year. On paper, we are a much better team this year than we were last year, and I don’t think it’s necessarily close. It just didn’t work.”