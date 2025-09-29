With the New York Mets falling completely out of the playoffs, questions have started to emerge surrounding manager Carlos Mendoza's job security. However, it appears he'll live to see the Mets try to bounce back in 2026.

For all of New York's struggles, the franchise is still happy with Mendoza as their manager, via Tim Britton and Will Sammon of The Athletic. There is an expectation that Mendoza's coaching staff will change. But when it comes to the manager role, the Mets are standing firm.

“David [Stearns] chose the right guy,” one club source said.

“I really think he’s done everything in his power,” another club source said. “In this market, you want that type of leader: somebody who is steady and going to be honest.”

Still, there are areas of Mendoza's game the manager will have to evaluate over the offseason. Some players believed his communication could've been better and that he panicked a bit too early into the season. But Mendoza is wearing any flaws on his chest. He understands the responsibility that comes with managing the Mets.

New York entered the All-Star Break with a 55-42 record. While not the shiniest, the expectation was still well and large that the Mets would be competing in October. But the second half had other plans. New York went just 28-37, being passed up in the Wild Card race by the Cincinnati Reds.

The Mets must now regroup and recalibrate their roster for what they hope is a major 2026 comeback. They may have to do so without Pete Alonso with him opting out of his contract. But owner Steve Cohen is determined to bring the Mets into contention. They clearly have their manager in place in Mendoza.

The offseason will be crucial for both him and the franchise as they figure out their next steps.