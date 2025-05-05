Jesse Winker’s first start of the season in the outfield ended abruptly on Sunday afternoon, and the early signs suggest it could lead to a stint on the injured list. Winker exited Game 1 of the Mets’ doubleheader against the Cardinals after just three and a half innings, with the team later announcing he was dealing with “right side discomfort.”

Manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed the injury occurred in the third inning when Winker made a throw home on a sacrifice fly by Nolan Gorman. Brendan Donovan slid in safely, and Nolan Arenado was caught in a rundown to end the play—but Winker felt something in his side immediately.

“I felt it pretty much right when I threw the ball,” Winker said after the game. “I’m going to get more tests done and then we’re going to wait until all that’s settled to determine what’s going on here.”

While initial imaging was inconclusive, Mendoza didn’t hide his concern when discussing the potential severity. “When you hear that area, those are tricky,” Mendoza said, referencing the oblique. “I don’t want to get ahead of myself here, but it looks like an IL situation.”

Jesse Winker removed from game in Mets loss to Cardinals

Winker underwent an MRI following the game but will return to New York for additional tests, rather than travel with the team to Arizona. If it is indeed an oblique strain, recovery could take weeks—bad news for a Mets team looking to stay competitive early in the season.

Winker, 31, was serving primarily as the designated hitter before Sunday’s outing, having logged just two defensive innings in left field in 2025. His bat had shown flashes of life this year, slashing .239/.321/.418 with one homer, 10 RBIs, and a .739 OPS through 24 games. On Sunday, he had a walk and a sacrifice fly before exiting the game.

His departure forced a defensive shuffle for the Mets. Jeff McNeil moved from second base to left field, Luisangel Acuña shifted to second, and Mark Vientos entered the game at third base, also replacing Winker in the lineup.

Should Winker land on the injured list, the Mets may not need to call up another outfielder immediately, as they already carry five on the active roster. However, a left-handed bat to rotate in at DH—perhaps to pair with the righty-hitting Starling Marte—could become a short-term priority. Options include veteran slugger Jon Singleton, who owns a .965 OPS at Triple-A Syracuse, and Brett Baty, who was recently sent down to get more consistent at-bats.

For now, the Mets are holding their breath as Winker undergoes more imaging back in New York.

“Whatever it is,” Winker said, “I’m in good hands here. It’ll be taken care of.”