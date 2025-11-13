One of the biggest questions of the offseason for the New York Mets is the future of Pete Alonso, who can leave the team in free agency this offseason if he so chooses. The Mets are coming off a disastrous 2025 season in which they missed the playoffs altogether despite having one of the highest payrolls in the MLB, but they'd still love to have Alonso back in Queens for the foreseeable future.

“He is a priority for the Mets, at least he does feel like a priority. I understand they want to improve run prevention, but I don't think they think they can afford to lose those 38 home runs, 126 RBI's,” said Jon Heyman of the New York Post, per New York Post Sports on X, formerly Twitter. “I think the Mets have a reasonably decent chance to bring Alonso back… I'm hearing of one surprise suitor that could potentially be the Baltimore Orioles, which is a team that has not really been linked to Alonso at this point.”

As Heyman mentioned, not many have projected the Orioles as a serious threat to pry Alonso from New York, but it certainly seems to be on the table now.

A big decision for the Mets

As previously mentioned, the Mets were arguably the biggest disaster in the MLB this year, missing out on the playoffs despite having committed a record-breaking contract to free agent superstar Juan Soto before the season.

The Mets now have decisions to make on several of their key pieces, including both Alonso and Edwin Diaz, and it remains to be seen how the team will proceed from here.

In any case, the Mets are slated to begin spring training in February.