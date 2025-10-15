The New York Yankees have a lot to figure out after getting eliminated from the playoffs. After Cody Bellinger declined his player option in favor of free agency, changes started around the roster. Yankees manager Aaron Boone still has his job. However, the team has made decisions elsewhere.

Longtime coaches Mike Harkey and Travis Chapman will not be back with the team in 2025, according to SNY reporter Andy Martino.

“Bit of a shakeup on Yankees coaching staff, per sources,” Martino said. “Longtime bullpen coach Mike Harkey and first base/inf coach Travis Chapman not returning. Other roles being discussed.”

Harkey has been in New York since 2016, helping to coach the bullpen. Chapman, on the other hand, has coached the infield since joining the Yankees in 2022. However, the organization decided that it was time to go elsewhere and find new coaching. The changes come as many experts start to question the Yankees' philosophy on both sides of the ball.

Bellinger had a great season in New York in 2025, but he was one of many players who almost exclusively swung for the fences. The Yankees hit the most home runs in the regular season. However, they could not get going in the postseason, resulting in multiple poor offensive showings. The organization hopes that bringing in new coaching can start to turn things around.

Even after New York brought in multiple closers at the trade deadline, the Yankees' bullpen struggled under Harkey. The result was multiple blown leads late in games that ultimately cost the team the top seed in the American League. With Harkey and Chapman out of the picture, New York has the freedom to bring a new voice in.

Bellinger's free agency will say a lot about the Yankees' future. Regardless of whether he comes back or not, New York needs to switch up its approach in order to contend when the games matter most.