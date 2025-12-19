Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland is done for the rest of the 2025 NFL season.

The defensive back is reportedly going to have surgery on his foot, which is the same procedure that he went through in 2024, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.

“Cornerback DaRon Bland is facing surgery on his left foot for the second time in as many years, according to multiple sources. Bland is seeking a second opinion. No surgery has been scheduled yet. Even w/o surgery, he is likely going to end up on injured reserve w/ 3 games left,” Archer shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

It can be recalled that Bland suffered a stress fracture injury in his left foot that caused him to miss the first 10 weeks of the 2024 NFL season.

The Cowboys are still in the hunt, technically speaking, for a spot in the NFL playoffs, but their chances to make it to the postseason are astronomically minuscule. Losing Bland for the rest of the campaign only compounds Dallas' woes.

A fifth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2022 NFL Draft, Bland has become one of Dallas' most dependable assets in its secondary. In 2025, Bland has recorded 73 combined tackles, six passes defended and an interception, which he turned into a touchdown during the Cowboys' 44-22 win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington over the Washington Commanders in Week 7.

Apart from Bland, the Cowboys are still missing cornerback Trevon Diggs, who has yet to be activated from the team's injured reserve going into Dallas' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.