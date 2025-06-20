The Baltimore Orioles were 31-42 ahead of Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Tony Mansolino's team is still at the bottom of the American League East. The Orioles are still reeling after a historic loss to the Rays in the third game of their season series. At this point the Orioles have tried everything, including replacing their manager.

Despite the team's struggles, Ramon Laureano and Ramon Urias have played well in the field. Rookie Orioles pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano has also impressed this season. Unfortunately, consistency has eluded Baltimore so far in 2025. The team enters the trade season with more questions than answers as they ponder the direction they want to take for the rest of the year.

Mansolino and the front office have two options as the July 31 deadline approaches. They can either blow the team up around their young core and try to stack future assets. On the other hand, they could choose to stand pat and trust that a second half turnaround is on its way.

Grayson Rodriguez and other pitchers could return to Baltimore's lineup after the All-Star break. If the Orioles can become whole, they are a dark horse candidate to steal a wild card spot in the AL.

There are veterans up and down Baltimore's roster that the team could move. Tyler O'Neill, for example, has given the Orioles next to nothing this season, far underperforming the contract he got this offseason.

Here are three players that Baltimore should put on the trade block before the deadline.

Starting Pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano

Tomoyuki Sugano started his Major League Baseball career well. The Orioles signed him this offseason, giving him a chance to test his skills in America. He has been impressive this season, but he could be more valuable as a trade piece than a long-term option on the mound.

With Rodriguez and Kyle Bradish eyeing second half returns, Mansolino could relegate Sugano to a bench role by the end of the season. The 35-year-old is too old to be effective in a new role. However, he is an intriguing option for contenders looking for a high-floor starter to anchor the end of their starting rotation.

Sugano's one-year deal makes him a perfect candidate to be moved before July 31. While inter-division trades are rare, both the New York Yankees and Blue Jays would be interested. If things work out well, Baltimore could hold a bidding war for Sugano that nets them a valuable prospect or draft pick.

If the Orioles decide to move on from Sugano, the end result could be a win-win deal that helps all parties involved.

Third Baseman Ramon Urias

Urias and Coby Mayo have been Mansolino's backup options in the field. Each has started games at multiple positions to fill in for injured players. However, Urias has taken a step forward at the plate in 2025. If his offensive jump is here to stay, he becomes a player that deserves a starting spot, either with the Orioles or someone else.

Urias has thrived at the plate while still being a plus defender. However, his struggles have caused Baltimore to make him a second string option behind players like Jackson Holliday and Gunnar Henderson. However, .271 at the plate with four home runs in 50 games has him on pace for a career year.

Letting him go would be a tough pill to swallow for the Orioles. He has become a fan favorite since joining Baltimore in 2020. Unfortunately for the team, his struggles at the plate throughout his professional career don't make him as valuable as fans think he is.

Outfielder Ramon Laureano

Ramon Laureano signed a one-year deal with a team option to join the Orioles this winter. The veteran outfielder had some good years with the Athletics early in his career before bouncing around the league. In his first year with his newest team, Laureano has offered mixed results.

Laureano entered Thursday's game averaging .269 at the plate to go along with nine home runs in 2025. He was brought in to be a backup option in the outfield. However, Tyler O'Neill has missed a lot Baltimore's games with injury, forcing the veteran into a large role. He has had his moments, but the Orioles do not expect much more than what he is giving them.

Similarly to Sugano, Laureano's contract is easy to move. Baltimore just needs to find a suitor willing to take a chance on a 30-year-old outfielder. It should not be difficult in a market full of teams that need help in the outfield. The key to a Laureano move is setting a reasonable price. If the Orioles can do that, Laureano should generate a lot of interest later this summer.