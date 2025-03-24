As spring training continues to move forward, it has become clear that the New York Yankees' situation at third base is untenable. DJ LeMahieu is once again battling an injury. Oswaldo Cabrera is better suited to be a utility man, not an everyday starter for a World Series contender. Jazz Chisholm Jr. could stay at third, but the team prefers him to return to second base. Former top prospect Oswald Peraza has failed to impress as well.

So, what can the Yankees do? The third base market in free agency is basically empty, with former Miami Marlin Brian Anderson the top option available. He's not going to come in and make the Yankees better at the position. That essentially rules out free agency. The team could potentially sign Whit Merrifield to play second and keep Jazz at third, but Merrifield declined sharply the last couple of seasons. He likely wouldn't make the Bronx Bombers better either.

It feels like the trade market is where the action lays. The most obvious choice would be the St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado. While he's not getting any younger (he will turn 34 this year) and pricy, he has a very close relationship with current Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. He's a veteran that can come in and not be phased by the bright lights of Yankee Stadium. Can the Yankees and Cardinals work out a deal?

Yankees need to address their flawed third base situation

The Yankees are already dealing with LeMahieu's continued injury struggles. It's another disappointing turn for the aging veteran, who also dealt with health issues for most of the 2024 season. It was one of the reasons why the Yankees traded for Chisholm Jr. Now, general manager Brian Cashman needs to pick up the phone once again for another deal. This time, a call needs to be made to the Cardinals' brain trust, led by president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.

As Mozeliak enters his final campaign in charge of the team before Chaim Bloom takes over, it's clear that the Cardinals are transitioning into a youth movement. Many of their position players are still relatively young and haven't hit their primes yet. Shortstop Masyn Winn had a solid rookie season, while other contributors like utility player Brendan Donovan and catcher Ivan Herrera, represent the next wave of St. Louis lineup fixtures. The loss of Goldschmidt at first base led to Willson Contreras making an almost permanent switch to the position to preserve his legs and save his bat.

Arenado's decline continued last season, as the 33-year-old had an OPS of .719 to go along with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs in 152 games played. Yet, by looking at his spray chart, it's clear that the majority of hits are to the left side. This would play well at Yankee Stadium, where Arenado could take advantage of the shorter dimension down the left field line and the sizeable gap in left center field. As his power declines, it would still play well when it comes to extra base hits.

The cost to acquire the third baseman wouldn't be as high as it used to be for a variety of reasons. His relationship with Goldschmidt, as well as the opportunity to chase a title or two in the Bronx, would be major pluses in the column of the Yankees. A package of pitching prospects, such as last year's first-round pick Ben Hess and Clayton Beeter, making his way back from injury, would be a good haul for the Cardinals. As the team moves into their next phase, the continued infusion of youth needs to continue. By giving Arenado another shot at glory elsewhere, the Cardinals may give themselves a brighter tomorrow.