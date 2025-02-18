When the New York Yankees face the Milwaukee Brewers in the Bronx on Opening Day 2025, there will be a familiar voice behind the microphone. Joe Buck, who called 24 World Series for Fox, will return to the baseball broadcast booth on March 27 for the game, which will air on ESPN.

It will be Buck's first time calling a baseball game since leaving Fox in 2021.

When ESPN PR posted the announcement that Buck will call the game alongside former Yankees manager Joe Girardi and Brewers analyst Bill Schroeder, the legendary broadcaster quoted it and had some fun.

“Only doing this because I missed the ‘why do you hate the Yankees' shots on twitter (it was twitter then) and add the Brewers fans who think I don’t like Milwaukee or the Packers or cheese,” he wrote. “Both sides are WRONG. Anyway, it’s gonna be fun. Can’t wait actually. Saddle up!”

Right on cue, fans were in the replies asking why he hates the Yankees or, in one case, to “name three cheeses.”

“Bar, toe, hammin (there was another that came to mind that I didn’t want to end my career over),” he replied.

Opening Day will give Yankees P Devin Williams a chance to face his former team

The Yankees traded for Brewers reliever Devin Williams during the offseason, dealing starting pitcher Nestor Cortes and infield prospect Caleb Durbin to Milwaukee.

While Cortes is unlikely to be the Brewers' Opening Day starter and Durbin might not break camp with the big-league club, Williams stands a real shot at pitching against his former team in his first game with his new one.

Williams, a two-time All-Star and 2020 NL Rookie of the Year, pitched in 241 games for the Brewers from 2019 to 2024. His best complete season came in 2023 when he earned 36 saves and pitched to a 1.53 ERA as the Brewers reached the postseason.

It could be the first opportunity, outside of spring training games, that Yankees fans have to see Williams deploy his famed changeup dubbed The Airbender. With an exceptionally high spin rate and break that makes it resemble more of a screwball, it's a pitch no one else in the league has been able to replicate.

“Other people can’t really replicate what I do, based on their arm slot or how their body works,” Williams told Greg Joyce of the New York Post. It works for me. It’s just kind of one of those things. Max Fried probably can’t really teach somebody else his curveball, he just does it. It’s second nature to him.”