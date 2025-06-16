The Arizona Diamondbacks are not a bad team, per se. But they play in a brutally competitive National League West, where their 36-35 record, which is somehow just fourth-best in the division. Depending on how they play over the next weeks, they could end up being sellers at the trade deadline, and if that's the path they are going to take, teams like the New York Yankees could look closer to their direction.

The Yankees are clearly going after a World Series title in the 2025 MLB season, but they could use another big bat to bolster their chances to win in the fall for the first time since 2009. To that end, the Yankees could target someone like the Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suarez, whom New York can be expected to keep a close eye on should general manager Mike Hazen and Arizona decide to sell, per Buster Olney of ESPN.

Via Olney: “Hazen will have a lot of say about what happens at this year's trade deadline because if Arizona decides to trade talent, he'll dangle a highly marketable set of players. Josh Naylor (Could the Mariners be interested? Or the Giants?), Eugenio Suarez (Yankees would be in on him), Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen would become some of the best options, and other GMs like to trade with Hazen because they find him communicative and decisive.”

The 33-year-old Suarez is known mostly for his power, and he's delivering exactly that for the Diamondbacks. He is pacing Arizona so far in the 2025 MLB season with 21 home runs to go with a team-leading 57 RBIs. He is hitting just .233 with a .307 OBP, but he has a .527 slugging percentage. Moreover, Suarez is on the 82nd percentile in the big leagues in terms of batting run value, on the 92nd percentile when it comes to barrel percentage and 87th on hard hit percentage.

Suarez, who played for the Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners before landing in the desert with the Diamondbacks, shouldn't require a team like the Yankees a lot to acquire via a trade, as he is on an expiring contract worth $15 million after Arizona picked up its club option on him for 2025.