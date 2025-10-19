The New York Yankees saw their season come to an end in disappointing fashion once again when they were defeated in the American League Division Series by the Toronto Blue Jays in four games. The results of the series did not surprise many observers. The Blue Jays had caught and passed the Yankees in the standings in late June and they won the division title because they had dominated the Yankees in their head to head matchup.

While the Yankees had one of the most dynamic hitters in Aaron Judge in the No. 2 spot in their lineup and the team demonstrated the ability to hit the long ball, the Blue Jays were simply a better all-around team. They hit better, fielded better and pitched better.

Prior to losing to the Blue Jays, the Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card series. While the Red Sox had suffered some critical injuries during the season, they also had an advantage over the Yankees in the regular-season series.

The Red Sox improved quite a bit from the previous year, and the Yankees have to be concerned with their ancient rivals going forward. However, the Yankees could make a move in free agency that would strengthen their team and weaken the Red Sox. They could sign 3rd baseman Alex Bregman to a four-year, $160 million contract.

Bregman opts out of Red Sox deal

The Red Sox 3rd baseman signed with the team shortly before the start of spring training. He had been unsigned through the majority of the offseason before inking a 3-year, $120 million deal with the Red Sox. That contract allowed Bregman to opt out of the deal after Year 1 or Year 2 and go back on the open market.

A little more than a week after the Red Sox saw their season come to an end against the Yankees, Bregman announced that he would be take the option to get out of of his deal.

“Obviously, Alex has the right, as structured in his contract, to opt out and he’s going to do what’s best for his family,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow told the Boston Globe. “I will not miss an opportunity to talk about his contributions on the field, in the clubhouse, to the coaching staff, to the front office. Every conversation we’ve had, I learned something. I think that impact and influence has rubbed off on his teammates, and by all accounts, he’s loved his time in Boston as well.”

Bregman had been a solid addition for the Red Sox in 2025. He played excellent defense for them, and that was a big improvement over previous seasons because Rafael Devers had been an indifferent fielder.

Bregman made positive contributions

The 31-year-old Bregman slashed .273/.360/.462 with 18 home runs and 62 runs batted in. Bregman's season was damaged by missing nearly 50 games after he suffered a strain of his right quadriceps muscle in May.

Bregman worked diligently to return from the injury, but he was not playing at full speed until at least a month after his return.

Bregman was an excellent addition to Alex Cora's batting order and the Red Sox locker room. However, if they are unable to bring him back, the move will have backfired because they ended up trading away Devers and his power bat was definitely missed.

Yankees vice president Brian Cashman has to be giving Bregman's status strong consideration as he contemplates the moves to make during the offseason.

Yankees could use Bregman's skill at 3rd base

Yankee Stadium would appear to be a less attractive environment for a right-handed hitter than Fenway Park, but the dimensions of the stadium have become more favorable over the years.

Bregman has played in Houston and Boston throughout his career and those two stadiums are quite favorable for right-handed hitters. A true professional like Bregman should be able to make the adjustment to Yankee Stadium if he signs a contract to play for manager Aaron Boone.

He would represent a major improvement at third base for the Yankees. That team acquired Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies at the trade deadline.

After he was traded to the Yankees, McMahon was just ordinary. He slashed .208/.308/.333 with 4 home runs and 18 runs batted in during his 54 games with the Bronx Bombers.

The Yankees have the capital to sign a star like Bregman. He should not expect any team to offer more than the $40 million salary he received last year. However, the Red Sox were only willing to give him three years. If the Yankees offer him a four-year deal at $40 million per year, it's a move that could strengthen their team and weaken their rivals.