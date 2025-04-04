Coming off an MVP-winning 2024 campaign, it was apparent that New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge would likely need to sustain that level of production if his team was going to make a return to the postseason. Well, so far, so good for the Yankee right fielder. His manager, Aaron Boone, gushed over Judge's performance so far in 2025 to the media, including SNY on X, formerly Twitter, following the team's 9-7 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday evening.

“Aaron Boone could only shake his head when hearing Aaron Judge's early season stats of 5 HR & 16 RBI in the first 6 games: ‘I feel like he's still getting there, which is remarkable,'” said Boone to the press postgame.

If that is true, then it would truly be an incredible sight to see. Judge has already tied Yankees legend Babe Ruth as the only two players in MLB history to have at least five home runs and 15 RBI in their first six games of the season. If this form continues, it wouldn't be surprising to see him capture his third AL MVP award. Will that in turn help the Bronx Bombers towards another World Series run? If Judge and Boone have anything to say about it, then that will certainly happen once again in 2025.

Can Aaron Boone and Aaron Judge lead Yankees back to World Series?

The Yankees were agonizingly close to capturing World Series title number 28 last season. A five-run lead in Game 5 of the Fall Classic vanished due to a number of miscues from veterans, including Judge. These types of mistakes cannot define the Bombers once again if they hope to make another deep run in October. Boone touched on the expectations that his captain has postgame Thursday.

“‘I catch myself having these ridiculous conversations with him sometimes because he's set the bar so darn high' -Aaron Boone on Aaron Judge,” posted the Yankees Videos account on X, formerly Twitter.

Setting the bar high is something that Judge will undoubtedly continue to do. As captain of baseball's most storied franchise, the right fielder follows names such as Derek Jeter and Lou Gehrig. Now, to be on their level, he needs to deliver on the one thing he has not done yet: winning a world championship. No pressure, number 99.