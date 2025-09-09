After taking two out of three against the Toronto Blue Jays, the New York Yankees are just two games behind Toronto for the AL East lead. Now, the Yankees are set to begin a pivotal three-game midweek series against the Detroit Tigers. This could be a potential AL playoff matchup as well, as both teams are set to make the postseason field. Before Tuesday's opener, New York manager Aaron Boone spoke with the press about shortstop Anthony Volpe's severe defensive struggles this season. MLB.com's Bryan Hoch shared Boone's thoughts on Volpe via X (formerly Twitter).

“Aaron Boone said he considered starting Jose Caballero tonight, but Anthony Volpe remains the starting shortstop,” posted Hoch before Tuesday's opener. “He said the Yankees ‘believe and hope his best days are here for us and down the stretch, hopefully into October. We saw that last year from him, how good he was for us in October.'”

While Volpe has certainly had his big moments, it's fair to question if he's the best option for the Yankees as the postseason approaches. Before the trade deadline, GM Brian Cashman went out and acquired infielders Amed Rosario and Jose Caballero to reinforce the team's depth. In October, having contributors throughout the roster is a major plus for any contender. Can Volpe get back to his previous defensive form? If not, Boone and Cashman will have a decision to make.

Yankees look to lock in postseason spot ASAP

Article Continues Below

Caballero has played all over the diamond for the Yankees. That includes time at shortstop, where he's had a steadier hand than Volpe as of late. However, Caballero is only a temporary fix. If Volpe can't get back to his former Gold Glove self, then Cashman might need to search for a more permanent solution at shortstop this winter.

For now, though, the Yankees' focus is on getting back to the postseason. Last year's World Series loss has left a bitter taste in the mouths of many current Bronx Bombers. Volpe, team captain Aaron Judge, veteran slugger Giancarlo Stanton, and more are looking to redeem themselves after last October's finish. Can the young shortstop prove Boone correct and bounce back? If not, then New York's quest to return to the Fall Classic for a second straight year might go unfulfilled.