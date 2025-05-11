New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon left his start against the Athletics on Saturday with a 6-4 lead. One inning later, New York was behind 7-6. Fernando Cruz and Ian Hamilton squandered the lead Rodon gave them and the Yankees lost the game 11-7. The loss adds to the struggles of the Yankees bullpen, including those of Devin Williams.

New York made a move in response as one of their relievers gets closer to his return to the majors. The Yankees transferred Scott Effross' rehab assignment from the FCL Yankees to Double-A Somerset, according to the team's social media page. The 31-year-old reliever is recovering from a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

Saturday's game is the latest collapse by Aaron Boone's bullpen. Williams is the biggest name in the struggling bullpen, but he isn't the only one having a tough time. Hamilton and most of the setup pitchers are the weak spot on a team trying to contend.

Effross' return to New York's lineup couldn't come soon enough. Boone is searching for a consistent arm to help deliver a lead to Williams in the ninth inning. Effross' presence gives him another name to call on instead of Hamilton or Cruz when things get difficult.

As a whole, the Yankees bullpen needs a wake-up call. Cruz and Luke Weaver are tied for the team-lead in holds, but they only have six each(as of May 10). Williams and Weaver have four and three saves on the season, respectively. For a team trying to compete at the top of the American League, those numbers are simply unacceptable.

Thankfully for New York, their offense continues to dominate. Aaron Judge had two home runs against the Athletics, bringing his season total to a league-leading 14. In most games, seven runs is enough to win. However, the drop-off that the Yankees experience when the starter turns the game over to the bullpen is severe, and it has cost them.

Effross took the next step on his road back to the lineup on Saturday, but his team has a lot to figure out if they want to return to the World Series.