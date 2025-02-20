New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone signed a two-year contract extension. After guiding the Yankees to the World Series, Boone agreed to guide a team with massive expectations this upcoming season. After losing Juan Soto, New York addressed pitching in its acquisitions and re-signed Tim Hill earlier this week.

Boone, who’s been the Yankees manager since 2018, is ecstatic about his two-year extension, per SNY Yankees’s X, formerly Twitter.

“Thrilled. Just excited we were able to kind of knock it out and get it out of the way,” Boone said. “As I’ve said to you guys before, no other place I want to be. No other team, organization, group of people that I’d want to be doing this with. And to get to do it in New York in front of passionate New York Yankee fans. This is the end result that I certainly wanted, and glad it was able to work out.”

Yankees vice president and general manager Brian Cashman addressed losing Soto, which wasn't ideal. However, it led New York to take a step in a different direction while revamping the pitching staff, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

“In Juan Soto’s case, he was a generational talent that came off the board and went a different direction,” Cashman said. “So we adjusted. We continue to adjust all the time. It’s the ebbs and flows of a baseball winter, and every winter is different because the inventory is different, what you can access via trade or free agency.”

Soto agreed to a historic 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets on December 8. Then, in a big splash, the Yankees signed Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million deal on December 10.

“I would say that it was kind of a whirlwind,” Fried said. “The Yankees were definitely very up front, and they made their pitch that I was a priority. It was obviously a big decision, but at the end of it, I was really happy and excited to be with the Yankees.”

Aaron Boone makes extension with Yankees clear

Yankees manager Aaron Boone made it clear he was committed to a potential contract extension. After leading the Yankees to their first World Series appearance since 2009, Boone is looking forward to returning to the October Classic in 2025 with a promising roster.

As he reiterated after his extension, Boone's heart remained with the Yankees, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

“Boone said he is “certainly optimistic and hopeful” to have a contract extension before Opening Day,” Hoch reported.

The Yankees lost the World Series to the Dodgers 4-1.