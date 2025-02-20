The New York Yankees have extended manager Aaron Boone heading into the 2025 season. Last year, they finally got over the hump and made it to the World Series for the first time since 2009. After an offseason full of rumors and negotiations, the two sides finally got the deal done just a day before their first spring training game. The Yankees announced the extension on Thursday.

Boone has been the Yankees manager since 2018, following Joe Girardi as New York's bench boss. The team is 603-429 in the regular season since then and made the playoffs in six of his seven seasons. But his playoff record was shaky before the 2024 World Series run.

The Yankees have massive expectations coming into the 2025 season. Even after losing Juan Soto, they added a lot this offseason and improved their defense and pitching. But it is going to take a great job from Boone to get this team together and improve chemistry throughout spring training.

Last year, Boone caught heat from fans for keeping Clay Holmes in the closer role too long. He nearly set the record for blown saves in a season and finally lost the job in September. Now, the Yankees have Devin Williams who was a star closer for the Milwaukee Brewers and likely won't lose the job.

What will Aaron Boone's Yankees legacy be?

Boone's extension takes him through the 2027 season, which would be his tenth season as the Yankees manager. This follows a trend the organization has followed since Joe Torre was hired in 1996. After he spent 12 seasons at the helm, Girardi ran the show for a decade. George Steinbrenner made a name for himself by firing managers but that stopped after his suspension in the early 90s. Since then, it's been just three managers in The Bronx.

Boone's current legacy is not great among a fanbase that expects championships. Considering they have not won in his tenure despite a lot of close calls, some fans are not thrilled with this news. But the Yankees' floor is very high, winning 82 games in a 2023 season where everything went wrong.

As long as Boone keeps winning a lot of regular season games and giving the Yankees a chance in the postseason, his legacy will be okay. It can be solidified if they win a World Series in the next three years. Even if they don't, Boone will forever be remembered for his 2003 ALCS walk-off home run.