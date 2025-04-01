The Boston Red Sox are 1-4 to start the 2025 MLB season. They lost three of four to the Texas Rangers to start and lost Monday's game to the Baltimore Orioles. Designated hitter Rafael Devers has been brutal for the Red Sox, with 15 strikeouts in 23 plate appearances, but Alex Cora is not worried. The manager spoke to ESPN's David Schoenfield about the drought before Tuesday's game.

“As Cora argued Monday, it's a small sample size. ‘You know, this happens in July or August, we'd not even be talking about it,' he said,” Schoenfield wrote.

Devers is 0-19 with only four walks through the Red Sox's first five games. That type of drought would be spoken about no matter when it happened because of Devers' star power and the expectations around Boston this year. His defiance about playing third base makes this an even bigger story with the home opener around the corner.

Alex Bregman has played third base in each of the five games so far. Cora originally said that he saw Bregman as a second baseman, but then Kristian Campbell made the team. That left five infielders with only four spots. Devers was put in the DH role, but has struggled so far.

How can the Red Sox fix the Rafael Devers problem?

If the solution to Devers' offensive issues is putting him back in the field, that will be difficult for the Red Sox to do. Campbell has been excellent to start his MLB career, with a .500 on-base percentage. Bregman does not have any extra-base hits yet, but his defense is part of his $40 million payday. Devers does not have a natural place in the field and is struggling at the plate.

Tristan Casas is also struggling to start the year, with just one hit and one walk in 17 plate appearances. If Devers needs to play the field to be successful, maybe a day at first base is the answer. Casas could still DH if necessary, and both lefties would still be in the lineup.

The Red Sox will open Fenway Park for 2025 against the St Louis Cardinals on Friday. Devers needs to have something on his stat line before he digs in during that game. Boston sports fans are not known for their patience, and with the expectations around this team, frustrations will bubble over quickly. To avoid Opening Day boos, Devers has to rake at Camden Yards.

Newly extended ace Garrett Crochet will take the hill for the Red Sox against the Orioles on Tuesday.