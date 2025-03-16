Opening Day is approaching, and with the injuries to key players like Gerrit Cole and Giancarlo Stanton, the New York Yankees have some interesting roster decisions to make in the next week or so. Manager Aaron Boone spoke on where the Yankees are when it comes to making those decisions, saying the next week in spring training will be an important one.

“We're not there yet,” Aaron Boone said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “There's still important days here in camp that we'll continue to evaluate and keep assessing where we are, and ultimately, what we think is the best decision for the team. I feel like a lot of guys have, to this point, forced us into making, hopefully, some decisions.”

Boone indicated that the Yankees plan to have their first formal meetings regarding the roster early on this week, according to Hoch.

“Where we get a lot of voices in the room and hear what people are thinking,” Boone said. “Because I think there are real debates to be had for how the shape of the roster goes.”

In the starting rotation, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt and Marcus Stroman seem like locks, while Carlos Carrasco and Clarke Schmidt are two of the options for the fifth starter role that is up for grabs due to Cole's injury. There are seemingly two spots up for grabs in the bullpen as well.

There is an open competition for the backup catcher role behind Austin Wells, too. JC Escarra is one of the major candidates, and he has had a strong spring. Ben Rice is in the picture as well, and with Stanton's injury, the Yankees could carry three catchers on Opening Day, with Rice predominantly getting designated hitter at bats with Stanton's injury and having the versatility to play both catcher and first base. Alex Jackson is also in the picture, as he was acquired in the trade that sent Jose Trevino to the Cincinnati Reds.

When it comes to third base, it seems like Oswaldo Cabrera is the favorite to get most of the playing time, with Oswald Peraza being a platoon option. However, the Yankees have been looking for a right-handed bat of some kind.

Veteran Dom Smith is also with the Yankees in spring training, and has had a strong camp. It remains to be seen whether or not he makes the roster.