New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is opening up about the injuries he's dealing with. Stanton is sidetracked this spring by taking care of his sore elbows. He's unsure due to the severity of the injuries when he can resume baseball activities, per MLB.com.

Stanton is attributing his problems to bat adjustments from last season. It's possible he may need surgery, but that's uncertain.

This is not great news for Yankees fans. The Yankees are hoping for big things from Stanton in 2025. New York is already dealing with the loss of Juan Soto, and Stanton is a returning veteran expected to help support Aaron Judge's bat in the lineup.

Spring training games are ongoing. That will give team manager Aaron Boone some time to play with the team's batting lineup.

It was already expected that Stanton would start the 2025 season on the injured list.

Giancarlo Stanton could be out for the entire season

Stanton is expected to be out for the season if he needs surgery, per the outlet. It would be a very tough development. Stanton made some big swings during the 2024 campaign, helping to lift New York's offense to the World Series.

He finished the 2024 campaign with a .233 batting average. Stanton blasted 27 home runs for the team and drove in 72 runs. He was overshadowed by Judge and Soto, but still had a solid campaign.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone says he's unsure how much production he can get from Stanton in the coming months.

“He’s just moving slowly and we’re hopeful we get to a point where we start ramping him up,” Boone said, per the New York Post. “He seems like he’s in a good frame of mind. We’ll just listen to the body.”

Stanton has played for the Yankees since 2018. He has also suited up for the Marlins in his lengthy career.

New York continues spring training games on Saturday. The team takes on the Houston Astros at 6:05 ET.