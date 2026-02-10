The New York Yankees are preparing for the 2026 season, as spring training is right around the corner. However, there are some concerns regarding Aaron Judge's ability in the outfield, as he's dealing with a right elbow flexor strain that limited him to designated hitter late in the 2025 campaign.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old slugger may have shut down any concerns about his injury, as a video on social media showed him making a brilliant throw during practice, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. In the clip, Judge makes two throws to home plate from right field.

Here’s Aaron Judge making a couple of throws to home plate: pic.twitter.com/0BgY7P0dEh — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) February 10, 2026

Aaron Judge initially suffered the injury in late July. The good news is that even with the injury, he can still hit, providing the Yankees with arguably the best bat in the league. Based on the video shared on Tuesday, it appears the three-time AL MVP is on track to play right field for New York to begin the new season.

Judge is coming off another stellar year, as he put up absolutely ridiculous numbers at the plate. The seven-time All-Star ended last season with 179 hits, 53 home runs, and 114 RBIs. He also led MLB in batting average (.331), OBP (.457), slugging percentage (6.88), and OPS (1.144).

2026 will be Judge's 11th season in the majors. Despite all of the personal successes throughout his career, he has yet to win a World Series with the Yankees. We should expect New York to be one of the most competitive teams in the AL East this season, as Aaron Judge leads the way.