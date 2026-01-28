The top slugger for the New York Yankees, Aaron Judge, will lead Team USA into battle during the World Baseball Classic in March. Already, he is pulling out all the stops to hype up the tournament.

On Wednesday, MLB released a hype video featuring Judge that got everyone pumped, per MLB. It features Judge transitioning from his Yankee uniform to his Team USA uniform, mimicking various batting stances.

This Aaron Judge hype video gives us chills 🥶 The #WorldBaseballClassic cannot come soon enough! https://t.co/JCSzwDXmd7 pic.twitter.com/FUBw29917w — MLB (@MLB) January 28, 2026

The 2026 WBC will mark the first tournament since 2023. At the time, Judge had turned down a spot on Team USA to focus on helping the Yankees become champions again. It was during that tournament that Japan came out on top over Team USA in the final 3-2.

This year, Team USA is loaded with talent. In addition to Judge, Clayton Kershaw, Cal Raleigh, Pete Crow Armstrong, and Kyle Schwarber are on the roster. Mark DeRosa will manage them. Certainly, the Americans will be a favorite going into the tournament.

The last time Team USA won the WBC was in 2017 when they defeated Puerto Rico 8-0.

Meanwhile, Judge is coming off winning his second consecutive AL MVP award with the Yankees. He batted .331 with 179 hits, 53 home runs, and 114 RBIs.

In the process, the Yankees tied with the Toronto Blue Jays with 94 wins in the AL East Division. Ultimately, New York would lose to the Blue Jays in the ALDS in four games.

As a result, the Yankees are still without a World Series ring since 2009. Altogether, Judge has a career batting average of .294 with 1,205 hits, 368 home runs, and 830 RBIs.