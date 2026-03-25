The New York Yankees are scheduled to take on the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, before Opening Day. It is the first official game of the 2026 MLB season, and we finally know where guys like Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger are hitting in the lineup.

Judge, who has won two consecutive AL MVP Awards, is batting second in the Yankees' lineup on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, Bellinger will bat third, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. will bat sixth. New York provided the full lineup, including the starting pitcher, on X.

The Yankees Lineup for Game 1 vs. the Giants.

1. Trent Grisham – Centerfield

2. Aaron Judge – Right Field

3. Cody Bellinger – Left Field

4. Ben Rice – First Base

5. Giancarlo Stanton – DH

6. Jazz Chisholm Jr. – Second Base

7. Jose Caballero – Shortstop

8. Ryan McMahon – Third Base

9. Austin Wells – Catcher

Starting Pitcher – Max Fried

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Typically, Judge bats third in the lineup, but Yankees manager Aaron Boone seems to be trying something new out for the club's first game of the season. Placing the soon-to-be 34-year-old second in the order could turn out to be a huge payoff for New York offensively. The club could record some early earned runs and RBIs with some Aaron Judge home runs, or it sets the team up to have Grisham and Judge on base for Cody Bellinger's at-bat third in the lineup.

We'll see how the strategy plays out for the Yankees on Wednesday, when New York takes on San Francisco on the road. The contest will be exclusively broadcast on Netflix with a start time of 8:05 p.m. EST.