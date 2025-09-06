New York Yankees star Aaron Judge returned to the outfield on Friday in the team's 7-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Judge had not played in the outfield since suffering an elbow injury in July. The Yankees are set to proceed with caution following Judge's return on Friday, as the American League MVP candidate is the designated hitter for Saturday's rematch with the Blue Jays, according to Jorge Castillo of ESPN.

The Yankees would likely prefer to have Giancarlo Stanton play the DH role on a consistent basis sooner rather than later. Judge's return to the outfield is important as a result. For now, though, New York is going to take a cautious approach with the situation.

Regardless of which position he plays, Aaron Judge's impact at the plate is undeniable. The 33-year-old's slash line leads the league, as he is hitting .322/.442/.661 to go along with a 1.103 OPS. Judge's 7.5 WAR and 112 runs scored also lead the league. Additionally, the Yankees star has recorded 43 home runs, 97 RBI and nine stolen bases.

Already a two-time MVP, Judge has continued to cement himself as arguably the best offensive player in the sport. Whether he plays DH or outfield, Judge's bat is going to make a difference in the lineup.

The Yankees are looking to bounce back following Friday's defeat. Saturday afternoon's contest is scheduled for 1:05 PM EST in New York. The Yankees currently trail the Blue Jays by 4.0 games in the division, so this series is important. New York will host Toronto one more time on Sunday to conclude the series, so Aaron Judge and the Yankees will do everything they can to take care of business over the next two games.