Recently, the New York Yankees' 2025 MLB season came to an end with a crushing home loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of the ALDS series between the two teams. It was another bitter playoff ending for a Yankees team that has not won a World Series title since all the way back in 2009.

While the Yankees may have lost, superstar Aaron Judge did finally produce the signature playoff moment he's been searching for with a home run in Game 3 of the series that helped New York avoid the embarrassment of getting swept. Since the season ended, there has been chatter about whether or not Judge might need to undergo a procedure to deal with a nagging injury, but thankfully, on Thursday, the team got a positive update in that department.

“Aaron Judge recently underwent an MRI on his elbow and will not need surgery, Aaron Boone said. Boone said Judge will be the Yankees’ full-time right fielder,” reported Jorge Castillo of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

It's certainly a sigh of relief for Yankees fans who were already disappointed by the way the season ended this year.

Rough times for the Yankees

Article Continues Below

While the New York Yankees continue to consistently make playoff runs, including a trip to the World Series in 2024, one thing that has also remained consistent is that they're not able to win the whole thing, at least not in the past 16 years.

The Yankees have found a variety of ways to come up short of their ultimate goal over the years, including a comically disastrous inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of their series last year that allowed Los Angeles to pull off a comeback win and put the World Series on ice.

Yankees fans are happy to know that Judge's playoff demons were seemingly overcome with his epic home run in Game 3 against the Blue Jays, and that he'll be healthy heading into next offseason after avoiding surgery, but outside of that, the team will have to come up with some new reasons to get the city excited again.