The New York Yankees saw their season come to an end Wednesday night when they dropped Game 4 of the American League Divisional Series to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees had hoped to advance to the American League Championship Series against the winner of the series between the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers, but their 5-2 defeat ended their hopes of winning their first World Series title since 2009.

CC Sabathia's IG story 💀 pic.twitter.com/ZILswehZme — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Many had expected the Yankees to get back to the World Series after losing to the Dodgers a year ago. However, they could not keep up with Toronto's clutch hitting or consistent pitching.

The Yankees' lofty status have led many observers to criticize their players as well as manager Aaron Boone. Former Yankees pitcher and Hall of Famer CC Sabathia did not blast his old team, but he put out an Instagram post that included a picture of three seemingly happy Yankees players arriving in Cancun, Mexico, a famed vacation spot.

Disappointing season for Yankees

The Yankees had finished in second place in the American League East during the regular season. They actually had the same record as the Blue Jays, but since they had lost the season series to their Canadian rivals, they were shunted to the runner-up spot. The Yankees met the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, and they defeated their long-time rivals in three games. They became the only team in MLB history to lose the first game of that series and come back to win the final two games.

That feat meant little against the Blue Jays. Toronto opened the series with two blowout victories at home. While the Yankees bounced back with a comeback victory in Game 3 after slugger Aaron Judge pounded a key 3-run home run, their momentum was nowhere to be found in Game 4 as their season came to an end.