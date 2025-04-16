As teams throughout Major League Baseball recognize Jackie Robinson Day, New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge took time to reflect on the Brooklyn Dodgers' trailblazer.

“I wouldn't be standing here today without all the sacrifices that Jackie made, and a lot of people before me,” Judge said, via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. “It's a humbling reminder, looking back on his story and what he went through just to play this game.”

Judge's comments come amid a torrid seven-game stretch for the reigning MVP in which he's hitting .435 with a 1.035 OPS despite not homering in that span. The Yankees are hosting the Kansas City Royals in game two of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

MLB has recognized April 15 as Jackie Robinson Day since 2004 and players have worn Robinson's No. 42 on that day since 2009. 42 is otherwise retired throughout Major League Baseball. The day honors the anniversary of when Robinson broke the league's color barrier in 1947.

Around the league, fans were treated to an in-stadium pregame tribute video to Robinson, featuring former pro softball player AJ Andrews. MLB and Nike are also hosting volunteer events, while MLB Network airs Jackie Robinson content throughout the day. The Swoosh also introduced its “Breaking Barriers” t-shirts, which some Nike players wore during batting practice. Additionally, teams are using commemorative bases and lineup cards.

The Los Angeles Dodgers also continued their tradition of gathering around their statue of Robinson alongside players of the opposing team (this year, the Colorado Rockies). Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the featured speaker at the ceremony, started by Dave Roberts in 2021.

“I think that we’re starting to establish a pretty cool tradition for the players, to get them together in front of Jackie’s statue, and just have a little bit of time to reflect and go back years and understand impact, legacy and responsibility to us,” Roberts said during his remarks in 2024.